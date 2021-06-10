Irving Community Center set to reopen

The Irving Community Center is set to reopen to seniors 55 and older on Monday, June 14, 2021.
After being closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Irving Community Center (ICC) will welcome back seniors for regular hours, lunches, and activities (8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday).
The ICC lunch menu is available on www.adaok.com. Reservations are mandatory. Please call 580.436.8101 no later than 10:00 am, the morning before to reserve your meal(s). Drive-thru lunches will still be available from 11:00 – 11:30 am only. You must specify that you are a drive-thru (to go) order when you call to reserve your lunches.
“I can’t wait to resume daily life at the ICC with all of our wonderful seniors,” said Janna Davis, Director. “It’s been such a long time, and it will be so nice welcoming everyone back inside the center.”
For more information about the Irving Community Center, call 580.436.6300 x238.
