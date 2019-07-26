Work on the new Irving Community Center continues at a brisk pace. Ada City officials said they are hoping to hold a grand opening for the facility in the fall of 2019.
“First, kudos to the citizens of Ada and for the visionary leaders of Ada to have something like this for the senior citizens and the community,” said Janna Davis, Irving Community Center director. “I’ve been so impressed with the leadership and what they created. They thought of everything imaginable to make it individualized for different needs of senior citizens. Everything in here is ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) approved.”
The facility includes a library, an event center that will be available for rent, a multipurpose game room, an art room with a kiln, a sewing room, three conference rooms, a nurses station, a fitness room with exercise equipment, a new kitchen, an open outdoor area and more.
“Pontotoc Technology Center will send out their students,” Davis added. “They will come out every Thursday and Friday to do wellness checks, monitor blood pressure, offer diabetes management, give educational classes, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the nurses station next to the fitness room.
“It’s just a well-thought-out plan. It shows a lot of where the heart of Ada is.”
