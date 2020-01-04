• Sketching Classes — at 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.
Learn all the basics you need to start sketching. Come to enjoy basic art sketching classes and learn how to draw the pictures you’ve always wanted to. No fees. All supplies provided.
• Simplified Acrylic painting — at 1 p.m. Jan. 6 through Feb. 20 every Monday and Wednesday.
Classes taught by art instructor Denitia St. Clair. Enjoy an easy, fun way to paint in acrylics. No drawing or color mixing. Class will complete 3 paintings that are ready to hang by the end of sessions. All supplies provided.
• Mat and Framing Class — at 10 a.m. Jan. 24 through Feb. 27 every Tuesday and Thursday.
Just bring your pictures and/or paintings. All other supplies are provided. Classes will be instructed by Bob Shay who is well versed in the art of matting and framing. He encouraged all former clients to come join him.
Irving Hair Salon — open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays at 530 W 5th St.
High quality services for a discounted price. We offer wash and style for free. Cuts at a discounted rate. Please make an appointment with our stylist in advance. Walk-ins will be welcome but appointments are priority.
