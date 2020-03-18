The Irving Community Center is temporarily closed, but the senior meal program will continue on a to-go basis only, according to Lisa Bratcher, public information director for the city of Ada.
The center is dishing up lunches to go from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for people age 55 and older. The fee is $3 per meal.
To request a meal, call 580-436-8101, press menu option one and leave a voicemail including your name, phone number and the reservation date. Requests must be submitted by 10 a.m. the day before you want to pick up your meal.
The Irving Center and other city-owned facilities are temporarily closed in a bid to halt the spread of COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The facilities are expected to reopen April 5.
The city has also suspended events at those facilities and encouraging residents to practice social distancing. However, all other city services are up and running, and city employees are reporting to work as usual.
