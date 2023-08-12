Thursday the Irving Community Center hosted the Elder Health Fair from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
There were over 20 vendors, and the health fair was free for all area senior citizens and their caregivers.
Several activities were available for the elders such as: a Drug Take Back Event, Mobile Clinic with screenings, cholesterol tests, COVID-19 vaccines and blood pressure checks.
Additional information and services that were available included brain health & dementia, legal aid, diabetes & nutrition, senior living, healthcare & prescriptions, and biometric screenings.
