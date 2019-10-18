Ada police have widened their investigation into an Oct. 10 fatal shooting on Hope Street that left one man dead and another facing first-degree murder charges.
Jerry James Gardner, 34, of Stonewall — originally reported as being from Modesto, California — was denied bond at a hearing Wednesday in Pontotoc County District Court. Gardner was charged Monday with murder in the first degree with deliberate intent in the Oct. 10 fatal shooting of 23-year-old Tyler Gene Melton. Ada police found Melton’s body lying in the 500 block of North Hope Street the evening of Oct. 10, after callers reported hearing gunshots in the area.
An investigation by Pontotoc County sheriff’s deputies led authorities to Gardner’s whereabouts Saturday at his sister and brother-in-law’s residence on Billington Street in Holdenville. Authorities from the Holdenville police, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Creek Nation Lighthorse police, the U.S. Marshal Service and the District 22 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, working with Ada police and Pontotoc County sheriff’s deputies, obtained and executed a no-knock search warrant for the residence, taking Gardner into custody without incident.
Ada police say more arrests are possible as their investigation widens into the circumstances surrounding the shooting — circumstances which Ada Police Chief Carl Allen said will remain confidential until their investigation has run its course.
“Although we have a suspect who has been charged with murder in the first degree, there are other aspects to this case that are still under investigation,” Allen said Wednesday by email. “Therefore, the Ada Police Department has no (further) comment at this time.”
