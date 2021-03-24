The investigation into the death of an Ada pastor continued Tuesday and authorities are asking for the public's help.
Ada Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 1:11 a.m. from a residence in the 1400 block of Northcrest. When emergency personnel arrived, they discovered 50-year-old David Charles Evans suffering from injuries, of which he later succumbed to.
At the request of Ada police, the case is being investigated by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
On Tuesday, OSBI Public Information Officer Brook Arbeitman said that Evans, pastor of Harmony Church Ada, was shot.
She said there is no suspect information at this time, and there have been no arrests.
"We are still very actively investigating," she said. "Anyone on that street who heard or saw anything unusual early (Monday) morning should call us right away. We are following every lead."
Those with information are asked to phone the OSBI immediately at (800) 522-8017, or via email at tips@osbi.ok.gov. Those with information may remain anonymous.
