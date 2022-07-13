The intersection of Foster Drive and Fullview Drive will close temporarily while city crews make improvements in the area.
The intersection will close beginning Tuesday, July 12 for approximately six weeks (weather permitting). Detour signs will be posted.
This is phase one of a three phase project, which will include additional work on Foster Drive.
For more information, please call the Public Works division at (580) 436-6300 x262.
