The intersection of Cradduck and Pine will close temporarily while city crews make improvements in the area.
One-way access will be available during the construction project beginning Monday, March 7 for approximately five weeks (weather permitting). Detour signs will be posted.
For more information, please call the Public Works division at (580) 436-6300 x262.
For more information on the City of Ada, visit our website at www.adaok.com
