An inmate in the Pontotoc County Justice Center was recently charged with multiple felonies after allegedly brawling with deputies and jailers.
Micah Aaron Perkins, 35, was charged Wednesday in Pontotoc County District Court with two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, one count of assault and battery on a correctional officer and six counts of prisoner placing body fluid on a government employee.
Perkins was originally incarcerated on a charge of attempted kidnapping and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Wednesday’s charges stem from an incident which occurred July 24.
Deputies and Ada police officers responded to the Justice Center at about 8 a.m. after Perkins reportedly refused to comply with detention officers who were attempting to move him from one cell to another.
According to a report, jailers said Perkins had flooded his cell with toilet water and appeared to have been attempting to harm himself. Jailers had deployed pepper spray into Perkins’ cell, but he was still not complying.
After Perkins refused multiple commands to comply, officers and deputies entered the cell with a shield and attempted to detain him, according to the report. Perkins then reportedly threw a blanket at officers and deputies which was soaked with dirty toilet water. The water contained urine and feces, according to the report.
While being restrained, Perkins reportedly kicked, hit and attempted to bite several officers and deputies. Law enforcement personnel eventually gained control, and Perkins was moved to padded cell.
After he attempted to damage padding in the cell, deputies and officers removed him and placed him in a restraint chair, but not before having to wrestle with Perkins again.
The report indicated that, during the melees, Perkins was saying he wanted to die and asked law enforcement personnel to shoot him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.