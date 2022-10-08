Inmate attacks jailers; another inmate comes to aid

An inmate in the Pontotoc County Justice Center is being held without bail after he allegedly attacked detention officers while incarcerated on various charges.
The inmate, 39-year-old Timothy Ray Brown, racked up multiple charges in two different courts in late August through September after several different incidents.
On Aug. 29, a woman who was in a relationship with Brown visited the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department to make a report.
She told police she was arguing with Brown while retrieving some things from his residence, and, when she attempted to leave, Brown would not let her go and assaulted her.
“According to her statement, Brown blocked her exit and would not allow her to exit the house,” Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Officer Kevin Heck said in a report.
The woman said she was unsuccessful in moving Brown out of the way when she attempted to leave.
“The argument then turned physical resulting in (the woman) receiving minor injuries to her throat and neck area due to Brown placing her in multiple chokeholds through the assault,” Heck said.
She told police that she agreed to talk to Brown later that night so that he would let her leave, which he did.
A warrant for Brown’s arrest was issued through the Chickasaw Nation Tribal Court.
Lighthorse Police Sgt. Kyler Truett later located Brown in a vehicle, and, after a short pursuit, Brown was arrested and taken to Murray County Jail for charges of domestic violence through Chickasaw Tribal Court, Truett said in a report.
“I conducted an inventory of the vehicle and located one chamber-loaded .22 caliber rifle, one glass pipe with residue that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, one box of 9mm rounds and multiple rounds of .22,” Truett said. “(Brown) was transported to the Murray County Jail to be book in on his tribal charges through the Chickasaw Nation.”
According to records, Brown was charged Aug. 29 in Chickasaw Nation District Court with misdemeanor domestic violence by strangulation.
However, Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said Brown was released on bond shortly after his arrest, and, after a warrant was issued through Pontotoc County District Court, deputies located and arrested him.
According to a report filed by Deputy Ryan Hudson, all law enforcement officers available were called to the Justice Center at about 7:35 p.m. Sept. 3 in regard to an inmate (Brown) who was attacking two female detention officers.
“(One detention officer) told me she had let Brown out of his cell to make a phone call,” Hudson said. “(She) told me Brown returned to his cell, then exited it and jumped over the booking counter.”
Hudson said that, during the attack, video footage shows another inmate reportedly started banging on his cell door, asking to be let out so he could help. One of the detention officers who was being attacked ordered a lower operator to open the inmate’s door, which was done.
Once freed, the inmate grabbed Brown and dragged him back to Brown’s cell, threw him inside and slammed the door shut. The other inmate then returned to his cell, walked inside and shut the door.
One of the jailers was taken to Mercy Hospital Ada and treated for a bruised kidney and a sprained wrist, while the other jailer suffered a large red mark above her eye.
For the assault, Brown was charged Sept. 20 in Pontotoc County District Court with battery/assault and battery on a police officer.
Brown’s original county warrant was for the original domestic violence and eluding police incidents.
For those crimes, Brown was charged in Pontotoc County District Court with kidnapping and domestic assault and battery by strangulation, along with endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude peace officers and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony -- all felonies.
Court records indicate that the Chickasaw Nation District Court issued a bench warrant Oct. 5 for Brown’s arrest with a bond amount of $100,000 stemming from the domestic violence charge.
Court records also indicate that at the time of this latest alleged crimes, Brown was out on bail from a March arrest. He had been charged March 11 in Pontotoc County District Court with three felonies including trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
