Police, Firefighters and Mercy EMS personnel responded to a three-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon on state Highway 3W just west of J.A. Richardson Loop. Three people were transported to Mercy Hospital Ada.
centerpiece featured
OPA Intern
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
SEMINOLE [ndash] Services for Matthew Paul "Matt" Hatton (aka King MF Smiley), 25, of Seminole are at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Bill Burns will officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Ada. The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 to 7 …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.