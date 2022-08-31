OKLAHOMA CITY — Workforce shortages continue to hamper existing businesses’ operations statewide along with Oklahoma’s efforts to recruit new companies, state commerce officials and industry leaders told legislators Tuesday.
Industry leaders told lawmakers during an interim study that there aren’t enough workers available to meet current demand in Oklahoma. They said more needs to be done to expand the workforce pipeline and incentivize talented Oklahomans to remain in and relocate to the state.
That lack of workforce was a factor in why Panasonic did not choose Oklahoma to build a new electric battery manufacturing facility that was expected to create at least 4,000 new jobs, said Jennifer Springer, with the state Department of Commerce. She was asked why the Japanese company ultimately chose a site in Kansas over one in Pryor during a legislative hearing probing workforce issues and what the state could do better going forward.
Springer told lawmakers that Oklahoma needs to demonstrate workforce availability to large projects planning to hire thousands of workers at a time.
“Being able to mitigate that risk and show our workforce availability, I think that’s critical to not only winning these big projects, but bringing other manufacturing projects to the state,” Springer said. “I think we have to be able to show that better.”
She said communities need to show that they have the existing infrastructure to support 5,000 jobs, not just on a prospective factory site, but also that there are necessary upgrades to roads, bridges and housing to support a sudden population boom. She said companies are also cognizant that existing shortages in labor and talent can put pressure on businesses that already exist, and they don’t want to fight for the same labor pool.
Estimates show in addition to regular population growth over the next decade, Oklahoma will also need an additional 140,000 new workers, she said.
“We have to recruit people to come to Oklahoma, and we want to make sure that we’re recruiting the right types of people,” she said.
A parade of different industry leaders, meanwhile, told lawmakers that they’re already struggling with workforce shortages, particularly in fields that require advanced trade skills or engineering degrees and in Oklahoma’s budding film industry.
They said the country’s continued shift to remote work is exacerbating their hiring woes as companies from the east and west coasts and Texas are offering heftier hiring salaries and recruiting Oklahomans who want to continue to live in the state.
“I feel like I’m sometimes a broken record, (but) I’m still convinced, and I believe the numbers reflect, that the largest issue facing the great state of Oklahoma is workforce gap,” said state Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang. “That separation in between what industry needs and what we currently have coming out of our universities, CareerTechs and trade schools.”
Katy Boren, who spoke at the study, said she believes more people are interested in moving to Oklahoma, but the more investments that the state makes in its “ecosystem” and the more it creates a culture around innovation, the more appealing it will be.
“They want to know where the center of gravity around collaboration and innovation is,” Boren said.
Sharon Harrison, with the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance, said Oklahoma’s manufacturing industry faces a lot of challenges, including increased raw material costs, supply chain challenges and the ability to attract and retain a quality workforce. The industry has seen some people who retired early due to COVID-19 return to the workforce.
However, she said there’s still a shortage of maintenance technicians, machinists, welders, technical sales and robotic specialists.
Michael Grant, managing director of construction operations for the Toro Company in Perry, said workforce availability continues to be a real issue. The challenges are fueled by record low unemployment levels and the fierce competition for talent, he said.
“It’s almost a jump ball for which of those (workforce or supply chain) can disrupt the factory more on a day-in, day-out basis,” Grant said. “But if we were able to get all the components that we need to fuel the growth that we see in product demand, workforce would very quickly become the limiting factor for us.”
State Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, said he’s looking at developing an incentive program to bring workers from other states to Oklahoma. The program could offer new graduates who work in biotechnical or engineering fields four years of income tax-free earnings.
“Our workforce just isn’t there right now,” he said. “And we just don’t have enough people to meet the need.”
But Brook Simmons, president of the Petroleum Alliance, said the state needs to focus on recruiting and training workers beyond traditional college graduates.
He said the state’s oil and gas industry can’t operate without CareerTech-trained graduates and a skilled labor force that performs a wide variety of high-paid trades, such as welding and truck driving.
“We have to focus more resources on (CareerTech),” he said. “And we have to also communicate to the next generation that CareerTech is fine. Being a welder is a noble profession. There is honor in all work. And I think somehow as society… we sort of have gotten away from that communication to our young people, and that is a shame.”
