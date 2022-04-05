As the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority moves forward with a statewide expansion of toll roads, transportation experts say new roads can increase congestion while other alternatives reduce it.
The OTA announced plans in February to construct two new toll roads in Norman — one along Indian Hills Road to connect Moore, Norman and Oklahoma City, and a second to extend the Kickapoo Turnpike across Interstate 40 south through east Norman, west of Lake Thunderbird toward Purcell.
Civil engineers, scholars and transportation organizations affirm the Fundamental Law of Road Congestion, or induced demand –- more road capacity or additional roads brings more traffic, and therefore, more congestion over time.
It is a law that OTA’s deputy director and chief engineer Joe Echelle said he is unfamiliar with during a City Council study session Tuesday night.
Echelle was unable to provide an interview with The Transcript by Friday.
Induced demand
The law of induced demand dates back to the 1960s and over the years since has been affirmed by universities, civil engineers, policy think tanks and other transportation organizations.
The Transportation Research Board calls the evidence of induced demand “strong” and found it is often “ignored, underestimated, or misestimated in the planning process,” according to its 2020 report, Induced Vehicle Travel in the Environmental Review Process.
“Underestimating induced travel will generally lead to overestimation of the traffic congestion relief benefits a highway expansion project might generate, along with underestimation of its environmental impacts,” the report states.
A new road can attract housing development and businesses, which over time creates more traffic and congestion that was once a free flowing bypass, says Dr. Asha Weinstein Agrawal, professor of urban and regional planning at San Jose State University in California, where she participates in the Mineta Transportation Institute.
“If you build a new freeway and it’s not congested, all these people who used to not drive, not travel that particular distance [will] say ‘oh I can drive along that way now’ or people move to live along that freeway because before it was so congested, but now there’s a freeway,” Weinstein Agrawal said.
“The traffic just returns as long as your economy is strong and you don’t have any other forces that are happening that would encourage people not to drive more,” she said.
At best, one researcher said expanding highway capacity is a “poor strategy” but falls short of “summarily rejecting” it as a policy option, a 2018 article on transportation policy, “If you build it, they will drive” by Kent Hymel reads.
Supply and demand
Build it or not, more traffic is coming, according to Echelle. He reported to the council Tuesday that the OTA predicts traffic on I-35 to double in 30 years and said Texas plans to expand I-35.
The Transcript obtained the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2040 plan, which calls for widening from four to six lanes on I-35 south of US-82 to Exit 1 in Oklahoma and from four to eight lanes south of US-82 to the Red River Bridge on the state’s Oklahoma border.
“It’s impossible for traffic to double on I-35 with this current configuration without being bumper to bumper all day, everyday,” Echelle told the council.
Echelle said because the population is expected to increase, in particular around Goldsby and Purcell, the region will need a reliever route.
During the peak driving period, it takes a driver 87 minutes to get from Purcell to “the north end of the Kickapoo Turnpike if you stayed on I-35 all the way to the Turner (Turnpike),” Echelle said. “If we don’t do anything, if we don’t provide some sort of reliever for that by 2050, just 30 years into the future, that drive turns into from an hour and a half to a two hour and 10 minute drive and that will last more of the day than it currently does.”
Where there’s congestion, there are increased accidents, and Echelle said it will get worse. He presented a chart that showed traffic collisions on I-35 from Purcell to I-40 reached an all time high from 504 in 2012 to 1,827 in 2019.
Most accidents were two vehicle collisions — nearly 4,000 people affected, he said.
If not a turnpike, then what?
Some states have taken a deviation from new turnpike construction and adopted changes to existing roadways, like designated lanes for car poolers, toll lanes or trucks.
Weinstein Agrawal said although these options are not always popular or perfect, they’re alternatives to building more turnpikes.
“When a lane is in sort of free flow, more cars or trucks can get through in a given amount of time, and then everybody backs up and it slows down,” she said. “There are studies that show if you take one lane [as a toll lane], the other lanes might be better off in the short run, if enough people are willing to pay the toll. If they move out of the free lane, then you could actually have speeds free up on the free lanes and that argument often get made in the long run if traffic is a problem.”
High occupancy toll lanes are also used to run express bus services like the one in San Diego, Weinstein Agrawal said. “It does mean you could provide a trip on the bus so you’re not stuck in traffic as an alternative.”
The price is right
Another option is congestion pricing, which charges drivers different prices at various times of day to deter congestion, from lower prices at low peak times to higher prices at peak drive times. A higher price deters drivers from taking a congested lane or highway.
While congestion pricing can be limited to location and times of day, some congestion pricing technology reads the speed on the highway and sets a new price alert on signage to drivers.
“They’ll have variable message signs, so you’ll know if you want to get in the HOT lane for the next 10 miles, it’s going to cost you $4. As long as you allow the tolls to go high enough, they do work. Not everyone likes them, but they do work. Eventually, enough people say, ‘I’m not paying that,’” Weinstein Agrawal said.
Oklahoma charges lower toll costs when compared against the national average in order to bleed travelers off the interstate and onto the toll road to relieve congestion, a presentation from the OTA showed Tuesday. Cars pay less than 10 cents per mile compared to the national average of 20 cents, and trucks pay less than 25 cents per mile while the national average is nearly 80 cents a mile.
The newspaper asked the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to list other options it has considered to relieve congestion. ODOT spokeswoman Brenda Perry Clark said the department has determined high occupancy toll lanes will not relieve congestion on I-35, nor would widening the interstate.
“Widening of I-35 beyond the recently completed 6-lane efforts from downtown Oklahoma City to the North Canadian River has taken in excess of three decades to complete,” she said in an email Friday. “Additional right-of-way takings and continued disruption will not be feasible in this corridor, necessitating a reliever route. Even a widened facility would not remove the through truck traffic from the corridor and would force the continued mixing of commuter and freight traffic on the burgeoning facility. As such, the need existed for OTA to utilize their bonding capabilities to generate the funds necessary to complete the needed reliever route.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.