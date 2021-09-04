Karsyn Johnson had been looking forward to a trip to Israel as part of an archeological internship at Hebrew University for months. But due to the ongoing violence as part of the 2021 Israel–Palestine crisis, it almost didn’t happen.
In fact, they had already canceled all digs for college students but a determined Johnson kept haggling with officials at the University of Oklahoma and Hebrew University and they finally approve a seven-week trip (from June 23 to Aug. 2) for her and two of her OU classmates.
Johnson told The Ada News she was far more concerned about not getting to go at all than she was about the violence that ramped up just before she departed for the trip.
“Even when stuff was happening back in May, sure I was nervous but I never felt scared,” Johnson said. “The only thing I was nervous about was OU not approving it or my visa not coming in the mail in time. I was ready to just get over there. You can’t let fear steer you away from adventure and discovery.”
Johnson, a 2018 Ada High graduate and an All-State swimmer, said she never felt threatened once she arrived in Israel.
“Fortunately I never felt like I was in danger. Getting into the country was very difficult, I was interrogated at the airport, but since I had a student visa I was good to enter,” she said.
Johnson recalled one day (July 18) that Hamas — a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist, militant, and nationalist organization — sent out an order for Palestinians to riot and block Jews from entering holy sites.
“Funny enough, that was the day that we were scheduled to go to the old city,” she said. “One of my classmates was worried but I knew that if something bad was to happen then we would just run the other way.”
One thing Johnson did notice that particular day was more soldiers with the Israel Defense Forces patrolling the area.
“Sure enough we got to the old city and nothing happened. I never saw any visual tension, but I did see more IDF soldiers on-site, especially at the Western Wall,” she said. “But I never felt unsafe or scared, as long as the IDF was in front of me.”
Although Johnson never saw any violence first hand, she heard it nearly every night from her living quarters near Hebrew University.
“Where we lived close to campus was right by the West Bank — like I could see the wall — and every night whether I’d be journaling or FaceTimeing my family, I’d hear gunshots. I’d hear multiple rounds going off back-to-back every hour or so. That was nerve-racking during my first couple of days. However, you just get used to it. That’s life in Israel.”
Make no mistake about it, despite the crisis looming, Johnson had the time of her life.
“Some of the highlights from my trip were spending time in northern Israel where I got to live at a kibbutz (a settlement unique to Israel) for a week. During that time we visited about three archaeological sites a day,” she said. “Some of my favorite sites were Tell Hazor, Gamla in the Golan Heights and Beit Shean located in southern Galilee. It was also neat to explore the holy sites in the country, especially the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem and just experiencing the Israeli culture.”
Johnson is far from done with Israel. She plans to make another trip next summer where she will get to help excavate at Tel Hazor, located just north of Galilee. Then, in the fall of 2022, Johnson will attend the University of Haifa and enter the school’s Underwater Archaeology Master’s program.
“We’ll get to take many trips to dive in the Mediterranean Sea to learn how to excavate underwater. From what they told me, there are still hundreds of ships that haven’t been excavated yet, so now I’m just counting down the days till I get to dive over there,” she said.
If it sounds like Johnson is a modern-day Indiana Jones, well that’s not far off.
“As a kid, I grew up watching Indiana Jones, Goonies, and The Mummy. I’ve always had a yearning for traveling and adventure,” she said.
“Looking to the past is such an interesting thing. The one thing I try to explain to people about archaeology is that our ancient ancestors were so smart and so talented it’s unreal. And the fact that I got to observe their material culture was so amazing and eye-opening.”
And Johnson is only at the tip of the archeological iceberg. Plenty of adventures await.
