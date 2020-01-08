Indian taco sale Thursday By Charley Russell | Native American Seniors Jan 8, 2020 4 hrs ago A volunteer prepares an Indian taco at the Chickasaw Nation Senior site. Richard R. Barron | The Ada News An Indian taco sale for the Native American Seniors is scheduled from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Chickasaw Nation Senior site, 1005 Chamber Loop Road. For more information on take-outs or delivery, call 580-436-1007 before 6 p.m. Tags Sale Taco Commerce Seniors Chickasaw Nation Senior Take-out Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries TIMMONS, Patty Mar 8, 1948 - Jan 6, 2020 ASHER [ndash] Patty Jean Mae Timmons, 71, of Asher passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Shawnee. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Gerty Cemetery in Gerty. JAMES, Joyce Apr 14, 1930 - Jan 8, 2020 STONEWALL [ndash] Joyce L. James, 89, of Stonewall passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Stonewall. Arrangements are pending at this time. FRYE, G. Sep 17, 1927 - Jan 6, 2020 HOWARD, Whitney Dec 30, 1990 - Jan 3, 2020 JOHNSTON, Philip Mar 22, 1926 - Jan 6, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPlane crashes at Agri-Plex; occupants surviveTruck fire closes U.S. 377 south of AdaIn pictures: a look back at 2019City announces temporary water shut-offPlane crashes at Agri-PlexBenefit cornhole tournament Saturday in StonewallIrving Community Center ActivitiesConservation bringing new answers to OklahomaFormer Stillwater resident, 13, killed in Mexico drug cartel ambushFive area students named to Student Advisory Council Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.