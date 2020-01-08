Indian taco sale Thursday

A volunteer prepares an Indian taco at the Chickasaw Nation Senior site.

 
 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

An Indian taco sale for the Native American Seniors is scheduled from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Chickasaw Nation Senior site, 1005 Chamber Loop Road.

For more information on take-outs or delivery, call 580-436-1007 before 6 p.m.

