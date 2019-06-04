ADA [ndash] Services for Gayle Marie Self Crane, 67, of Ada are at 2 p.m. Friday at Southwest Church of Christ. Floyd Kaiser will officiate. Burial will follow at Maxwell Cemetery. Mrs. Crane passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at her home. She was born Aug. 26, 1951, at Coalgate to Ernest Jac…
HICKORY [ndash] Dianne Cobb, a resident of Hickory, was born June 1, 1955, in Sulphur to Paul Lee and Willa Dean (Eldred) Wells. She passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Sulphur at the age of 63 years, 11 months and 29 days. She was married to David Cobb on Aug. 17, 1973, at Hickory. Diann…
