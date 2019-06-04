Indian tacos for sale

Indian taco

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

The Native American Seniors of Ada will have an Indian taco sale from 4 until 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Chickasaw Nation Senior Site, 1005 Chamber Loop Road, Ada. 

For take-out and delivery of two or more, call 580-436-1007 before 6 p.m.

