A year after Ada's traditional Independence Day celebration was canceled due to pandemic concerns, people were back in Wintersmith Park enjoying sunshine and customary fun activities.
The day kicked off with the Fireball Classic half-marathon, 10k run, 5k run, and fitness walk.
Next were "kiddie Olympics," including turtle races, giant turtle races, balloon games and races, and much more.
In the afternoon, "Family crazy Olympics" featured people of all ages participating in a toe sack race, egg toss games, balloon toss games, and a tug-of-war.
By 3 p.m., the Ada Fire Department hooked up fire hoses for the "water war," in which fans use the hoses to push a large plastic ball back and forth on a cable, with everyone ending up getting soaked.
At dark, fireworks lit up the night sky over Wintersmith Lake for hundreds of visitors.
