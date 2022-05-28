Incoming District Attorney for the 22nd District of Oklahoma Erik Johnson recently met with Ada school and police officials concerning school safety.
Johnson went unopposed in an election for the district attorney’s office and will take office Jan. 1, 2023.
Johnson said he met with Ada Schools Superintendent Mike Anderson and Ada Police Chief Carl Allen and plans to meet soon with all District 22 school and law enforcement officials.
The meeting comes in the wake of a mass murder at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.
“With the events that took place in Uvalde, it just really brings into focus how important the issue of school safety is,” Johnson said. “I want our schools in my district to be the safest and most well-protected in the state of Oklahoma.”
So, he reached out to Anderson and Allen who agreed to meet with him, Johnson said.
“Because I wanted some basic questions answered on, what extent have we focused on school safety issues,” Johnson said. “Do we have panic buttons in the classrooms, where do we stand on secured entryways, what’s our response time, how are we going to address these issues if there is a school related violent act at one of our schools?”
Johnson said the meeting went great and there will be another meeting soon.
“We’re going to be meeting (this coming week) with all other available law enforcement resources in Ada, which would include Chickasaw Lighthorse police and the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department,” Johnson said.
Johnson indicated that under his administration, public safety and preventing crimes against children will be a top priority.
“Anything that my office can do to make our community a safer place to raise our children in is going to be of the utmost importance to our office,” he said.
Johnson said he will be meeting with every superintendent in District 22 -- Pontotoc, Seminole and Hughes counties -- within the next 30 days.
“It’s a priority for me because I want to know in the individual school district what safety measures are in place, what resources they need, what level of school resource officers are available, what is the response plan, what training has been in place, and to make sure we’ve done everything possible to make sure our kids are as safe as possible,” Johnson said.
On Wednesday, Anderson sent out a mass email to parents concerning school safety. Included in the email, Anderson said, “It is certainly understandable why school safety is at the forefront of most everyone’s concerns.
I would like to express to our students, parents, faculty, and staff that the Ada City School District will always take a proactive stance in regard to school safety and security. Emergency Management Procedures and Crisis Plans are monitored, evaluated, and reviewed frequently.
Emergency Drills on a variety of situations are performed regularly. All law enforcement and emergency management services are consulted and encouraged to take an active part in our school safety planning.
We will not only continue to evaluate our current practices and procedures but will also move forward with the objective to explore, identify and put in place any additional resource that will help to achieve the goal of improving school security to the highest level possible.
Resources will include both capital and human resources as well as the most up-to-date safety training for our students and staff.
This subject has always been a 24/7 issue for all of us in this business. That will never change.
Students, parents, faculty and staff should also see themselves as active and significant participants in the emergency preparedness process. I would encourage each of you to stay vigilant. Listening to what our students have to say before, during, and after school and keeping a watchful eye on social media posts are as important as any security drill we will ever perform. Communicating with school officials and reporting concerns to school administration or law enforcement is a critical component to maintaining a safe learning environment.
The following phrase has become more and more relevant in recent times. In almost every instance, the perpetrator of a violent attack on schools made others aware of their intentions.
If You See Something or Hear Something, SAY SOMETHING!”
