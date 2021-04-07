The inaugural Jesus is the Reason DFO Run Saturday at Oakman Community Church was, by all accounts, a success.
More than 40 runners and cyclists gathered in the small community of Oakman Oklahoma north east of Ada to run or bike.
Cadance Carlos was the overall female winner of the 5k and Bo Chesser was the overall male winner of the 5k. Susan Cope and Vincent Holle took the top spots in the 8.5-mile run that started in Oakman, went through Francis, onto Denny, and finished back at the church.
The 11.7-mile bike ride was non-competitive, but well enjoyed by all.
Award mugs were presented to age group winners and ice cream sandwiches were offered to everyone, even spectators.
Pastor Daniel “Danny” Manuel says to expect an even larger event next year. Manuel wants to give a huge thank you to all volunteers and especially the Homer Lovelady Fire Department for helping with safety. This was a true team effort and it was a great honor to do something in the name of Jesus and provide this for our community.
