Two students attending the University of Texas at Arlington died Tuesday when one tried to save the other from drowning in a Turner Falls swimming pool.
Davis Police Chief Dan Cooper said Tuesday by phone the city has decided to close both swimming areas at Turner Falls nearly a month ahead of schedule, citing a lack of manpower to ensure public safety.
“As of right now, both swimming areas at Turner Falls are closed and we have drained both pools,” Cooper said. “We’re so short-staffed, for the public’s safety the pools have been shut down for the season.”
Cooper said the incident occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday, when dispatch notified the officer assigned to Turner Falls of “a person in distress” in the falls area. Cooper said he and the falls officer immediately responded to the call for help, stripping their gear off upon arrival and diving into the pool to try to find the missing swimmers.
Cooper said Davis firefighters located the victims about 25-feet from the “red buoy line, almost a little off-center of the falls swimming area.”
Witnesses told police one swimmer went under and the second jumped in to try to save him. Cooper said police believe both individuals were “poor swimmers.”
The identities of the victims have not yet been released. Cooper said police are still attempting to contact family members who reside out of the country. Police say both victims were Indian nationals attending UTA on student visas. The victims were part of a group of six or seven people who traveled to Turner Falls to swim.
