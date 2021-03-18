Happy Thursday, everyone. Congratulations for almost making it through a tough week. You certainly deserve a relaxing weekend. Your week has not been that difficult you say? Well, congratulations are in order for keeping things under control. I am very glad that the week is going well for you.
We began a new year a little while ago, and we are about to enter Spring, which is often considered a new beginning following the cold winter. Let’s celebrate it by looking at how we got here. Let’s start at the top:
“In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth” (Genesis 1:1, New American Standard Bible).
Let’s break that verse down. “In the beginning…” In the beginning of what? It can’t have been the beginning of time because God was already here. What does the phrase, “In the beginning…” mean? It’s my understanding that most Christian, Jewish, and Islamic scholars generally agree that Moses wrote the book of Genesis during 1446-1406 BCE. Given that he was an ancient desert, nomadic, tribal chieftain/holy man, I suspect that Moses had a relatively basic concept of the God-human relationship. That concept would have most likely included the earth/human creation story. Moses would have had no knowledge of astrophysics. We understand that earth is part of a dynamic interplanetary system that is continually evolving. While Moses viewed the stars as twinkling lights in the sky, we know something of the vastness and majesty of the universe.
The second part of Genesis 1:1 contains the actual creation narrative: “...God created the heavens and the earth.” Short statement; huge meaning. I will be the first to say that I am not an ancient Hebrew language scholar. I know folks who are, however, and I am told that the ancient Hebrew verb meaning “to create” was actually rather flexible. The term could be used to include the speaker or writer accomplishing a given task, or it could be given as a command or as a way to allow a thing to happen. Thus, God creating a thing does not necessarily mean that God molded that thing by hand. We don’t even know if God has hands. Our belief that God caused the physical processes in the universe to begin their movements is explained in that simple statement.
Things aren’t quite that simple though, are they? We like to get into knock-downs and drag-outs with each other over how God created what and when. The truth is that all of us are making assumptions that are not warranted. As I pointed out above, the Book of Genesis is estimated to have been written in ancient Hebrew between 1446 and 1406 BCE following centuries of the same stories having been told orally. The fact is, we don’t know how the stories were told for those hundreds of years. We only know what was finally written down. We believe that God created the heavens and the earth. Since the Bible offers controdicting evidence concerning details beyond that, we take the rest on faith. Our fights seem to be mainly about whose faith is stronger rather than anything of substance.
Where we came from and how we got here have been of interest to we humans from the beginning of our time. We can never know the answers to those questions for certain; therein lies the importance of our belief systems. Perhaps, one day, someone will figure out how to discover what there was before “the beginning.” All of those wonders of the universe had to come from somewhere.
Peace and God Bless
