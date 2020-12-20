Typically, if a person in Oklahoma wanted to see a great black-backed gull, one would need to travel to the American Northeast or the East Coast to see one.
They are a very rare occurrence in the Oklahoma area, so when I learned recently that one was hanging out in Lewisville, Texas, a trip down there was a must.
And for a birder like me, a 300-mile round trip to see the largest gull species in the world was an easy decision. It would be a big year and life bird for me as well.
The bird has been observed around the DFW Landfill in Lewisville. I traveled to the area Thursday, and eventually located it in a large pond across the street from the landfill, with help from another birder. He already had the beast located in his spotting scope, which was nice.
I was amazed at the bird's massive size. It was larger than a red-tailed hawk, nearly the size of a male bald eagle. It dwarfed all the other gulls in the area and stood out like a sore thumb.
The great black-backed gull there is immature, a first winter bird. During the day, the beast divides it's time between two large ponds and the landfill, which is located across the street from both of the ponds.
There are thousands of gulls in the area, and the birder I spoke with, a local, said at night, all of the gulls roost in Lewisville lake.
I observed the bird for some time, and took the best photos that I could, but I wasn't able to get close enough for quality photos.
Although the other gulls, mostly ring-billed and few herring gulls, were hanging out with the mighty beast, they were very cautious when nearby. As well they should be as great-black backed gulls can and will kill and eat birds which are smaller than themselves.
Herring gulls, which are quite large, are usually kings over the smaller ring-billed gulls, but were very timid when near the giant. It was quite amusing to watch.
If you're interested in seeing the bird, and if it's still around, it is often found at a large pond at the intersection of South Railroad Street and Hebron Parkway in Lewisville, and an even larger body of water just a block or so east on Hebron Parkway at a place called Trinity Fork Park. The park pond (where I photographed the bird) is on the south side of the parkway, with the entrance just west of a bridge over the Trinity River. The coordinates for the park are 33°00'39.7"N 96°57'08.3"W.
Appearance
Great black-backed gulls grow to 31 inches in length, and have massive wingspans at a little over five feet.
First winter birds have large black bills, checkered backs and diffuse streaks on the head, neck, chest and flanks (see photos). Adult birds are quite striking, are pure white, with dark gray (almost black) on back and wings, along with darkish eyes and red and black spots on the tips of their yellow bills.
Range
The permanent range of the great black-backed gull is along the East Coast from the Carolinas up to Newfoundland, along with some areas of the Great Lakes.
In winter, their range extends down to Florida and all over the Great Lakes, and less commonly, along the Gulf Coast. In the past, there have been a few documented sightings in Oklahoma, all in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas.
Habitat
Inland habitat includes lakes, large ponds and landfills. According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, in their eastern range, these birds forage widely over the ocean and along shore lines, as well as at landfills.
Food
Just about everything, from fish to small mammals. The Cornell Lab reports that these massive birds will eat mussels, crabs, and the eggs and young of other adult birds. Also carrion is on the menu.
Great black-backed gulls, like most gulls, will steal the food of other birds, and they visit landfills more in the winter than during the breeding season, according to the Cornell Lab.
Odds and ends
- North American populations of GBBGs were once severely threatened by the feather trade, but numbers rebounded in the twentieth century and they are now a common East Coast sight, according to the Cornell Lab.
- The oldest know great black-backed gull was nearly 27 years old when it was spotted alive in 1994 and identified by a leg band which had been placed on the bird in 1968, according to the Cornell Lab.
