In Saturday's Ada News: Ada says goodbye to Dicus Supermarket

Coming Saturday: grocery store owner Jim Dicus announced this week he will be closing Dicus Supermarket, which has served Ada for more than 80 years.
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
ADA [ndash] Services for Donnie Leon Moore, 69, of Ada are 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Crosspointe Church, Chad Large will officiate. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Enterprise, Kansas. Mr. Moore passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at a local hospital.
