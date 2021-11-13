Ada Schools hosted the second installment of a new tradition that is turning out to be overwhelmingly popular: Winter Cougar Preview.
The Tuesday event was held at a packed Cougar Activity Center, and follows the success of the Fall Cougar Preview in August.
Teams introduced included the junior high wrestling, basketball, and cheerleading, Youth Wrestling League members, Willard 5th and 6th grade basketball, the Ada High Couganns, high school cheerleading, high school girls and boys wrestling, and high school girls and boys basketball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.