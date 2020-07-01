Vision Bank of Ada hosted a retirement party for longtime President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Hamby Tuesday afternoon at the bank’s downtown Branch. Hamby has served as President and CEO since 1990.
In pictures: Vision Bank's CEO Jim Hamby retires
Richard Barron
Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
