Vanoss marks return to school with color run and block party
featured popular
STONEWALL [ndash] Services are pending for Royal David Hodge, 68, of Stonewall. Mr. Hodge passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at an Oklahoma City hospice house.
FITTSTOWN [ndash] Services for Steven "Chip" Tackett, 44, are at 10 a.m. today at Stonewell First Baptist. The Rev. Reno Dye will officiate. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery at Stonewall. Mr. Tackett passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, as the result of an auto accident. He was born Sept…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.