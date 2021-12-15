Ada’s Trail of Lights display continues in Wintersmith Park until Dec. 31.
featured popular
In pictures: Trail of Lights
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
OAKMAN [ndash] Services for Velma Ruth Pogue, 83, of Oakman are 10 A.M. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Richard Bailey will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakman Cemetery. Mrs. Pogue passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at an Oklahoma City hospital. She was…
ADA [ndash] Services for Harriette Louise McKnight, 85, of Ada, are 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Harriette passed away at Mercy Hospital Ada on December 10, 2021. At the time of her death, she was attended by her eldest son, Charles McKnight Jr., and he…
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspected bank robber arrested after standoff
- Man stabbed in home
- Rollover crash blocks 19th and Hickory
- East Central University to begin search for next president
- Stabbing victim upgraded
- Chickasaw Holiday Market doors open until Dec. 30
- Vanoss, Roff to meet in championship showdown
- Firefighters battle fast-moving grass fire Friday
- Home for Christmas
- Ada girls take down No. 18 Tecumseh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.