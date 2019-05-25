Oklahoma National Guard’s 1245th Transportation Company comes home for Memorial Day...
centerpiece featured popular
In pictures: The 1245th comes home for Memorial Day
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ADA [ndash] Services for Sharon Marie Sherrell, 75, of Ada are at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Reno Dye will officiate. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery. Ms. Sherrell passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at her home.
ADA [ndash] Melvin Dale Haworth, 85, of Ada went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday, May 19, 2019, following a brief illness. A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Ada, with the Rev. Jerry Wells will officiate. Burial …
Most Popular
Articles
- In pictures: Byng, Vanoss host 2019 commencement ceremonies
- Ada High students receive aviation scholarships
- Local Athletic Camps
- Severe storms roar through area; power lines downed
- Officials: Keep tabs on weather today and take precautions
- In pictures: Ada High School class of 2019 Commencement
- In pictures: Latta High School class of 2019 Commencement
- Calvin's Howell goes from alternate to All-Stater
- 3-point Shoot Out, Slam Dunk contests nearly steal the show
- 2018-19 Pontotoc Conference Postseason Awards
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.