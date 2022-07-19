The annual Stratford Peach Festival was as popular as ever, with games, entertainment, activities, a midway, a car show, and, or course, peaches. This year was notable in that most of the peaches sold were locally grown.
In pictures: the Stratford Peach Festival 2022
- By Richard R. Barron | Chief Photographer
