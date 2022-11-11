East Central University hosted the Seventh Annual Oka’ (Water) Sustainability Conference Tuesday and Wednesday.
featured popular
In pictures: The seventh Annual Oka' (Water) Sustainability Conference
Trending Video
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Two men shot, one killed near Sasakwa
- Man who embezzled from ECU arrested at mother's house
- Associated Press High School Football Rankings
- Cougars upset No. 10 Broken Bow in big 4A-4 showdown
- Vanoss 'Hurts' Stonewall with Friday night sweep
- Clemency denied for death row inmate Richard Fairchild
- Dr. Audra Cook opens direct family care practice in Ada
- Governor Stitt visiting Ada on Monday
- In pictures: C is for Construction, H is for Helicopter
- In pictures: Stitt and Hofmeister face off in Governor's race
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.