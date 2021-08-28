The Pontotoc County Free Fair started Thursday at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex, and continues through today.
In pictures: The Pontotoc County Free Fair 2021
Trending Video
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ADA [ndash] Joyce LaJean Hawkins was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. She departed this world on Aug. 15, 2021, at age 79. Joyce was born to Rosa Lee Williamson-Hawkins and Johnnie William Hawkins on Feb. 6, 1942. After graduating high school in Woodward …
CALVIN [ndash] Jayke Leon Throne, 22, of Ada, Oklahoma, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Sep. 2, 2021, at Estes~Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Ada, Oklahoma. For up-to-date information, please follow us on …
ADA [ndash] Services for Virble Mae Jenkins, 90, of Ada, are 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Criswell Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Mickey Hollars will officiate. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery. Ms. Jenkins passed away Aug. 27, 2021, in Ada.
STONEWALL [ndash] Connie Lynn Tatum, 59, of Stonewall, Oklahoma, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Denver, Colorado. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sep. 1, 2021, at Stonewall High School Gymnasium in Stonewall, Oklahoma with Josh Tatum officiating. Interment will…
ADA [ndash] Ricky Joe "Yogi" Turner, 60, of Allen, Oklahoma passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Allen Cemetery in Allen, Oklahoma with Pastor Craig Cochran officiating. For up-to-date service information,…
Most Popular
Articles
- Ada woman critically in Pottawatomie County crash
- Ada School's bond issue outlined
- Picture this: the passing of a matriarch
- One injured in Sunday crash
- New law requires Oklahoma school districts to ask students for tribal affiliation
- Ada man injured in early morning crash
- McKinney says Cougar Pee Wee football will build solid foundation
- They don't kill deer
- Family in need after house fire
- Ada tops Byng for first time in five years
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.