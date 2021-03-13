The Latta Lady Panthers basketball team continued their playoff march Thursday with a 56-34 first-round Class 2A state tournament victory against Amber-Pocasset in Noble.
spotlight featured
In pictures: the Latta Lady Panthers playoff run
Trending Video
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ADA [ndash] Burial services for Helen Sara Roberts Katz, 88, of Ada are 1 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Temple B'nai Israel Cemetery in Oklahoma City. Mrs. Katz passed away on March 10, 2021, at her home in Ada, Oklahoma. Helen was the granddaughter of two early-day Oklahoma families. …
Most Popular
Articles
- Murder charges dismissed, inmates released as effects of 'McGirt' ruling felt in Ada area
- Lady Bobcats upset No. 1 Vanoss
- Roff schools placed on lockdown
- Alleged domestic disturbance leads to school lockdown; man arrested
- Judges issue opinions of high court ruling after Tulsa County case
- Ada resident and former Chicago Bear arrested on human trafficking complaint
- Latta puts on offensive show in win over Am-Po
- Suspect calls 911 to throw cops off the scent; leads them right to him
- Prep basketball announcer admits racist comments
- Picture This: police scanners in the 1980s; a look back
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.