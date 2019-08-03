Tax-free weekend is underway
STRATFORD [ndash] Adam David Ivey, 40, of Stratford passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, in Stratford. Graveside services will be held Monday at Rosedale Cemetery.
VANOSS [ndash] Services for Lewis Dean Laxton, 85, of Vanoss are at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Earl Hood will officiate. Burial will follow at Swan Hill Cemetery. Mr. Laxton passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his home.
EUREKA SPRINGS, Arkansas [ndash] Betty Sue Moore Glave, 73, of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Eureka Springs. Services are pending at this time.
