Crowds were good despite July-hot summer temperatures at a benefit Saturday in Francis for the families of Derrick Sutherland and Dakota Abbott, who were killed when the Beechcraft Debonair 35-33 in which they were flying crashed in a field near Roff July 2.
The gathering took on a positive mood despite the tragedy, and included a barbeque dinner, cornhole and horseshoe tournaments, a silent auction, kids games, and live music.
Donations can still be made to benefit the families by contacting Becky Bailey on Facebook or at 580-665-8938.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.