Stratford hosted its annual Peach Festival Rodeo Parade Thursday in downtown Stratford. The Peach Festival is today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Stratford City Park.
In pictures: Stratford Peach Festival Rodeo Parade
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
