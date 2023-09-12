Hundreds came out Saturday to participate in the annual “Step Out of the Darkness” march and rally.
The event was sponsored by the Brandon Whitten Institute for Addiction and Recovery at East Central University and the Pontotoc County Drug Free Coalition.
T-shirts were provided by the Addiction and Behavioral Center.
The event began with a coalition-hosted prayer march from the Pontotoc County Courthouse down Main Street to the ECU Centennial Plaza, followed by a prevention and recovery rally at ECU’s Kerr Activities Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.