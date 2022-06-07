Relay For Life of Pontotoc County raised nearly $45,000 for the American Cancer Society Friday at East Central University’s Norris Field.
In pictures: Relay for Life 2022
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
