Ada Early Childhood Center Pre-K children in Kathy Evans’ and Desirae Orr’s classes performed Christmas carols Wednesday at Walmart in Ada.
centerpiece popular
With video
In pictures: pre-k children carol at Walmart
Trending Video
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Born pleads guilty to the murder of Brenda Carter
- Classic Cake hanging up their aprons
- Homer Stop & Go closes
- Post Office overwhelmed; mail delivery slows
- Allen, Konawa players earn A-6 football awards
- Dicus Golf Tournament scholarship donation
- Stonewall Longhorns erase double-digit deficit in victory
- In pictures: Christmas on Main
- Moore charged in Nov. 15 stabbing
- Locals participate in Macy's Parade
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.