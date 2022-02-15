The Ada High School Lady Cougars and Cougars hosted McAlester for Pink Out Night Friday at the Ada Cougar Activity Center. Pink is the traditional color associated with breast cancer awareness.
In pictures: Pink Out Night at Ada
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
