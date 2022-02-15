Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.