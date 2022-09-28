People’s Electric Cooperative hosted their annual “PEC Day” Saturday at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex.
featured editor's pick
In pictures: PEC Day 2022
Trending Video
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Nothing in the Box
- Cindy Byrd- Through my memories, lessons were learned
- Stephens County man charged with murder in the first degree, child abuse
- Associated Press Oklahoma High School Football Rankings
- Associated Press High School Football Rankings
- Shooter in pastor's murder pleads guilty
- Firefighters busy with Sunday blazes in Byng, Ada
- OSBI: Argument between neighbors leads to shooting in Asher
- In pictures: AdaFest 2022
- Tanker overturns; driver flees
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.