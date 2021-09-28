People’s Electric Cooperative (PEC) held its annual PEC Day Saturday at the Pontotoc County Agri-Plex.
The 2020 event was canceled due to pandemic precautions.
Saturday's gathering, which allows cooperative members to register and vote for PEC's management, featured some changes, but was as popular as ever.
PEC Day included live music, children's attractions, arts and crafts booths, and a blood drive.
Cooperative members were given the option of a drive-through to complete their PEC Day registration and receive their member gifts.
