Area parade fans packed Main Street Saturday night for the 33rd Annual Pat Taylor Memorial Parade of Lights.
In pictures: Parade of Lights 2021
Trending Video
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ADA [ndash] Barbara Jeanene McLaughlin Stevens died in her home in Ada, Oklahoma, on October 27, 2021, with her family at her side. Jeanene was born May 26, 1932, on her parents', William Gayle and Ruby Jane (French) McLaughlin, wheat and corn farm 9 miles south of Sutton, Nebraska. She was …
ADA [ndash] Graveside memorial service for Sammy Joseph Murray, 76, of Ada is 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at New Bethel Cemetery. Mr. Murray died Monday, Nov. 21, 2021, at an Oklahoma City hospital. He was born December 1, 1944, in Albany, CA to Solomon Osborn and Eula May Hanks Murray. He…
Most Popular
Articles
- Murder suspect arrested, charged
- Ada resident stabbed to death
- Ada teen passes away
- Ada High junior was one-of-a-kind kid
- Ada teen found deceased
- Two charged in incident connected with police standoff
- Sulphur woman critical after Pontotoc County crash
- Ada sweeps Kingston on emotional opening night
- Dougherty man injured in accident near Davis
- Ada basketball team to tip off against Kingston
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.