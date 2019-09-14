In pictures: Latta students enjoy Water/Ways exhibit

Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.
ADA [ndash] Services for Dennis Clifford Pender, 64, of Ada will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Center Free Will Baptist Church. His brothers-in-law, the Revs. Earl Hood and Richard Hood, will officiate. Burial will follow at Maxwell Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends fr…
ADA [ndash] Family memorial services are planned at a later time in California for Patricia Gail Luce, 77, of Ada. Mrs. Luce passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at a local hospital. She was born June 19, 1942, at Long Beach, California, to Bill and Mary King Curtis. She married Robert Eug…
