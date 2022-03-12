The Latta girls and boys basketball teams traveled to Oklahoma City Thursday to compete in the Class 2A playoffs. The Lady Panthers lost to Hooker 44-39, and the Panthers lost to Cashion 50-28.
In pictures: Latta Panthers and Lady Panthers at Class 2A Playoff
- By Richard R. Barron | Chief Photographer
