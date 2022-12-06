Latta School hosted its inaugural homecoming parade Friday afternoon at the school.
Brooklyn Ryan was crowned Latta Homecoming Queen, and Lincoln Estes was crowned Homecoming King after the boys basketball game Friday night.
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
