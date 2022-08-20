Konawa High School hosted a community “Meet the Players” event Wednesday evening on the school’s football field. Sports fans met their football, softball, cross-country, band, cheer, and dance team members.
In pictures: Konawa "Meet the Players" night
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
