In pictures: The 32nd Annual Pat Taylor Memorial Parade of Lights on Main Street in Ada Thursday night.

Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Tags

Chief Photographer

Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.

Recommended for you