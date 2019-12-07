In pictures: The 32nd Annual Pat Taylor Memorial Parade of Lights on Main Street in Ada Thursday night.
editor's pick featured popular
In pictures: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas
Gallery: 32nd Annual Pat Taylor Memorial Parade of Lights
- Richard R. Barron | The Ada News
- Updated
Richard Barron
Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ALLEN [ndash] Guy Anthony Barrena, 66, of Allen passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Allen. Services are pending at this time.
ADA [ndash] Joshua Todd Goodwin, 42, of Ada passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Ada. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Estes-Phillips Funeral Home Chapel in Ada.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.