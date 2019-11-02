The annual Halloween Safe House held Thursday at East Central University’s Centennial Plaza was a huge success. The event was sponsored by area first responders.
In pictures: 2019 Halloween Safe House
Richard Barron
Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ADA [ndash] Essie Howard, 76, of Ada passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Ada. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Allen Cemetery in Allen.
ADA [ndash] Services for John Alan (Jack) Ritchie, 85, of Ada are at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Father Aaron Foshee will officiate. A wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Ritchie passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at a Sha…
Most Popular
Articles
- Sooner Stop armed robbery suspect at-large
- Three jailed, stolen property recovered
- Two arrested in Vanoss school threat
- One injured in Pickett blaze
- Morning fire damages Ada residence
- Five free, kid-friendly Halloween events
- Three jailed, stolen property recovered
- Two injured in wreck near Ada
- Byng boys finish second at 4A state
- Nelson named The Ada News general manager
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.