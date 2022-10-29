East Central University hosted a chalk art festival called “Grounded” at Centennial Plaza Thursday. Art students from area junior high schools, high schools, and ECu participated.
In pictures: "Grounded"
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
